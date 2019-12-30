Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Council Bluffs on December 30, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: KETV - Duration: 02:12s - Published The Massachusetts Senator's visit lands just weeks away from the Iowa Caucus The Massachusetts Senator's visit lands just weeks away from the Iowa Caucus

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Council Bluffs LIVE WITH THIS COMMITMENTREPORT.2020CHINH: WE’LL SEE MANYCANDIDATES THROUGHOUT IOWABEFORE THE CAUCUSES ON FEBRUARY3.ELIZABETH WARREN’S SUPPORTERSSAY HER BOLD IDEAS MAKE HERSTAND OUT, WHILE REPUBLICANS SAYNO MATTER WHAT, IOWA WILL REMAINRESENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN RALLIESWITH SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLE INCOUNCIL BLUFFS ON SUNDAY.IT’S HER 96TH EVENT IN IOWA.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Ex Chimos5 🐝 Text PETE to 25859 Join US! RT @chrisjollyhale: It appears that Elizabeth Warren’s team deleted a tweet announcing a new interfaith council that contained a sensei but… 2 minutes ago Christopher J. Hale It appears that Elizabeth Warren’s team deleted a tweet announcing a new interfaith council that contained a sensei… https://t.co/V7krJhMc0M 2 hours ago