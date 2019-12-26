|
Man, 73, Critically Injured In Brighton Park Hit-And-Run
|
Man, 73, Critically Injured In Brighton Park Hit-And-Run
Efren Mendez was going to church when he was hit by a vehicle that kept going at 44th Street and California Avenue this weekend.
CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.
|
|
|
|
