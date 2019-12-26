Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Man, 73, Critically Injured In Brighton Park Hit-And-Run

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Man, 73, Critically Injured In Brighton Park Hit-And-Run

Man, 73, Critically Injured In Brighton Park Hit-And-Run

Efren Mendez was going to church when he was hit by a vehicle that kept going at 44th Street and California Avenue this weekend.

CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man dies in street outside Brighton car park

A man died in the street outside a Brighton car park this morning (Wednesday 1 January). He was found...
Brighton and Hove News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Man Posed As Delivery Driver, Assaulted Woman [Video]Police: Man Posed As Delivery Driver, Assaulted Woman

Police say a man posed as a delivery driver with a package to get into an Irving Park home, and then sexually assaulted the woman who lived there.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:20Published

New Yorkers On High Alert After Coyote Spotted In Manhattan's Central Park [Video]New Yorkers On High Alert After Coyote Spotted In Manhattan's Central Park

New York dog owners have reason to be nervous when taking Fido out for a walk. According to HuffPost, there has been a confirmed sighting of a coyote in the middle of Manhattan’s Central Park. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.