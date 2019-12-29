Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

3 Dead After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 05:10s - Published < > Embed
3 Dead After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

3 Dead After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

Three people have been confirmed dead, including the gunman, following the fatal shooting at a church in White Settlement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shooting at Texas Church Leaves at Least 2 Dead and 1 Critically Wounded, Officials Say

A motive for the shooting, at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, was...
NYTimes.com - Published

Church Shooting: Two People Dead, One Victim In Critical Condition In White Settlement, Texas

A gunman killed one and injured another person during a service at a church in White Settlement,...
Eurasia Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LongGoneJess

Jessie Christopher Smith RT @LaVendrickS: Our coverage of today's shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: 2 parishioners were killed. Off… 2 minutes ago

BigDawg83Tx

Billy RT @RepKayGranger: I offer my deepest condolences to the victims and families affected by today’s tragedy at the West Freeway Church of Chr… 5 minutes ago

CarloTValentin1

Carlo T Valentin RT @FOX4: UPDATE: 2 church members have died after shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement this morning. Gunman was k… 10 minutes ago

CarlWHayes

€arl 3 Dead After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement https://t.co/iM8vYGfeju 10 minutes ago

Solutioneer72

Raj 🦅 #DemCast 🗽 Balasubramanian 🥁 RT @RepVeasey: Today, our community is reeling from an act of gun violence that was aimed at parishioners attending services at the West Fr… 24 minutes ago

nettie0818

Mrs. Cortez 😎🙏🏽 RT @Maria_NBC5: Coming up after the game on @NBCDFW 2 innocent church members were killed at West Freeway Church of Christ today, Includin… 25 minutes ago

GalaxyBlackSun

SirJulius 🌑 RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: https://t.co/W0Mz2… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The White Settlement Police Department Holds Second News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting [Video]The White Settlement Police Department Holds Second News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting

The White Settlement Police Department holds a second news conference following the fatal shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 15:55Published

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack [Video]Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.