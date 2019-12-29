Jessie Christopher Smith RT @LaVendrickS: Our coverage of today's shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: 2 parishioners were killed. Off… 2 minutes ago

Billy RT @RepKayGranger: I offer my deepest condolences to the victims and families affected by today’s tragedy at the West Freeway Church of Chr… 5 minutes ago

Carlo T Valentin RT @FOX4: UPDATE: 2 church members have died after shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement this morning. Gunman was k… 10 minutes ago

€arl 3 Dead After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement https://t.co/iM8vYGfeju 10 minutes ago

Raj 🦅 #DemCast 🗽 Balasubramanian 🥁 RT @RepVeasey: Today, our community is reeling from an act of gun violence that was aimed at parishioners attending services at the West Fr… 24 minutes ago

Mrs. Cortez 😎🙏🏽 RT @Maria_NBC5: Coming up after the game on @NBCDFW 2 innocent church members were killed at West Freeway Church of Christ today, Includin… 25 minutes ago