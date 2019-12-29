3 Dead After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

Three people have been confirmed dead, including the gunman, following the fatal shooting at a church in White Settlement.
The White Settlement Police Department holds a second news conference following the fatal shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ Sunday morning.
A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said...
