Watch: Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra

Watch: Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village in India.

Varadkar's ancestral village is situated in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg.

The Irish PM was accompanied by his family.

Varadkar's father had moved to UK in 1960s.
