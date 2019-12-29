Global  

Cuomo Calls N.Y. Anti-Semitic Attack Domestic Terrorism

The suspect in the Monsey attack, Grafton Thomas, is being held on $5 million bail.

CBS News' Laura Podesta reports.
Andrew Cuomo Calls Hanukkah Stabbing ‘Domestic Terrorism’: ‘This Is an American Cancer’

New York governor *Andrew Cuomo* condemned anti-Semitism as an "epidemic of hate" as he spoke about...
New York attack: Man arrested after five people stabbed at Rabbi's house during Hanukkah celebration

A suspect has been arrested after five people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's New York home during...
An attack on a New York rabbi's home in which five people were stabbed was an act of domestic terrorism, the state's governor has said.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews..

