Cuomo Calls N.Y. Anti-Semitic Attack Domestic Terrorism 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:51s - Published Cuomo Calls N.Y. Anti-Semitic Attack Domestic Terrorism The suspect in the Monsey attack, Grafton Thomas, is being held on $5 million bail. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this stephen branham RT @VanityFair: An attack at a Rabbi's home during Hanukkah is the latest in a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents. https://t.co/MGsxDUMieL 59 minutes ago Jambon Gov. Cuomo Calls New York Hanukkah Attack 'Act Of Domestic Terrorism' ANTI SEMITIC TERRORISM BY WHITE SUPREMACIST ! 2 hours ago Top U.S. & World News🗽 Cuomo Calls Hanukkah Stabbing Attack ‘Domestic Terrorism’ (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called a mu… https://t.co/wdx4n7LsvO 3 hours ago Arthur South RT @DrMartyFox: Governor Cuomo Calls Hate An AMERICAN CANCER After The Anti-Semitic #HannukahStabbings ATTN Gov Cuomo: An American Canc… 3 hours ago 29 Plymouth allen Cuomo Calls Hanukkah Stabbing Attack ‘Domestic Terrorism’ https://t.co/2IUjkqIIXr CUOMO YOUR A DRUMB DEM ASSHOLE 3 hours ago Jeremy Dostoyevsky Cuomo calls latest anti-Semitic attack ‘domestic terrorism’. So why is he doing nothing about terrorism in New Yor… https://t.co/akuycnr2MP 4 hours ago