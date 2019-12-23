Local Community Reacts to Deadly Church Shooting

CHURCH SAFETY HAS BECOME APOPULAR TOPIC IN TULSA.OUR TATIANNA TAYLOR SPOKEWITH SOMEONE WHO BELIEVESMORE ARMED SECURITY ISNECESSARY.

HE SAYS IN THE LAST5 YEARS HE'S SEEN A HUGEINCREASE IN VIOLENCE AGAINSTTHOSE WITH RELIGION.Christopher Lopez//TulsaChurch Member "It's veryalarming, the rates onChristian churches beingattacked now a days." LOPEZSAYS AS THE DANGER GROWS,PEOPLE SHOULD BE MORECAUTIOUS.Christopher Lopez//TulsaChurch Member "With thesealarming rates, morechurches, especially biggerones that are moresusceptible to targetsshould have more security.Just for the protection ofthe congregation, theworship and the families."HIS FRIEND JESUS CARAJALAGREES.

AND SAYS THINGS WILLCHANGE IF PEOPLE DO.Jesus Carvajal//Tulsa ChurchMember "It's really justabout loving each other,serving each other, servinggod.

I think ultimately whenpeople realize that, therewill be more peace in theworld." THEY BOTH BELIEVE INCARRYING WEAPONS FOR SAFETY.IN ADDITION TO HAVINGSECURITY IN CHURCHES FORTHAT SAME REASON.Christopher Lopez//TulsaChurch Member "I would feelmore safe with security justknowing thatthey are there to protect usin the case of a tragedy."Jesus Carvajal//Tulsa ChurchMember "Clearly it wassomeone who had badintentions so.

I would feelmore safe if people couldopenly carry concealedweapons inside of a church."JIM MCBRIDE WORKS FOR THEOKLAHOMA OFFICE OF HOMELANDSECURITY.

HE TEACHES CLASSESON HOW TO PREVENT ACTIVESHOOTINGS IN CHURCHES.

HESUGGESTS LOCKING THE DOORSDURING WORSHIP.

OR HIRINGARMED OFFICERS.Jim McBride//Oklahoma Officeof Homeland Security"Churches by their verynature and design are notvery secure.

They have a lotof glass, entrances are verywelcoming.

Come in andworship with us, which isalso their Achilles heel.

Itmakes them vulnerable." HESAYS IT WILL TAKE ACTION TOBRING CHANGE.Jim McBride//Oklahoma Officeof Homeland Security"Probably the best thingthat they can do is to havea planabout what their response isgoing to be in the worstcase scenario."MCBRIDE GIVES PRESENTATIONSON HOW TO PREVENT DIFFERENTACTIVESHOOTING SITUATIONS.

A LAW DID GO INTO EFFECT LAST YEAR IN OKLAHOMA