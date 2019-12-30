Global  

Man Makes Musical Instruments Out Of Unusual, Unexpected Items

Man Makes Musical Instruments Out Of Unusual, Unexpected Items

Man Makes Musical Instruments Out Of Unusual, Unexpected Items

Gipson Shoemaker III works at Luck Devil Guitars creating instruments out of unique and unexpected items like cigar boxes and beer cans, John Lauritsen reports (3:44).

