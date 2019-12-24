Homeless for the Holidays wrap up

So far in rochester.xxx one could argue homelessness became a hot topic in rochester when kim norton became mayor at the beginning of the year.

Norton: it was very quick into the first weeks being mayor that i realized we had a growing homelessness problem.

I was seeing people in the sky ways, seeing people outside and ya know... you just can't ignore that.

But if you've lived here long enough... you know it's been a problem long before then.

Grantland owens: they say they're supposed to be making this a major city in the next 10 years.

Ok, how are you supposed to do that when you get people living up in the sky way?

Things have been done to help alleviate the problem... catholic charities opened a new warming center.

The salvation army continued to offer services to thousands of people in the area.

Even rochester police conducted compassionate enforcement after a city ordinance closed the sky ways at midnight.

It appears longáterm solutions are needed... but some may overlook the impact some existing facilities have in the community.

One example is silver creek corner.

It's group residential housing that works with chronic homelessness and alcoholism.

Instead of forcing sober living á they work with residents to reduce their drinking.

Janie holliday: our program may be different, but what we know is that it works.

Center city housing has been doing programs like this since 1982.

We have over 1600 units in the state of minnesota.

It's a working program.

It may not be what everybody thinks is perfect, but it's perfect for the folks who live here.

And for the people who (do live there á it's been their saving grace.

Bob hicks: this place actually saved my life.

Because at the point of coming in here, i was totally giving up.

If there's anything to learn from homelessness á it's that no solution is one size fits all.

That's why (everyone must work together to tackle this complex issue.

Trent fluegel: they city's ordinances, the county's policies, the nonáprofit partners and their efforts... you know they all have different origins and our job as a community is to marshal those forces together towards a common goal.

(nat: bell we've shown you ways you can help á whether that be donating money to the salvation army.

Or volunteering your time at the new warming center.

Maybe most importantly... now that the holidays have once again come to an end á don't forget about the people in our own neighborhoods who are still searching for a home of their own./// while there are still so many people who need help á there are several who are off the streets.

That's thanks to community providers we've mentioned in this series... as well as some we didn't touch on.

As homelessness continues to be an issue rochester tackles... kimt news 3 will be there to be a watchdog over the officials in charge and offer a voice to the