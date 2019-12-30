Hawaii Plane Crash Victims ID’d As Wisconsin Residents 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:44s - Published Hawaii Plane Crash Victims ID’d As Wisconsin Residents Investigators identified two of the victim in a helicopter crash as a woman and teenager from Wisconsin who died in Friday’s crash, Jeff Wagner reports (0:44). WCCO 4 News At 10 – December 29, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this