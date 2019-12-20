jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:18s - Published jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston sets single-season NFL record for pick-sixes Jameis Winston also became the first player in NFL history to throw for 30 or more touchdowns and 30...

USATODAY.com - Published 10 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Nard Dog RT @espn: Jameis Winston is the first player in NFL history with 30 Pass TD and 30 Int in the same season. https://t.co/oPe0EpfbLQ 2 minutes ago COACH NWACHI !! 🦅(9-7) RT @ESPNStatsInfo: What if I told you... Jameis Winston is the first player in NFL history to throw 30 passing touchdowns and 30 intercept… 9 minutes ago