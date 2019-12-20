Global  

jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season

jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season

jameis Winston first player in NFL history with 30 TD, 30 interceptions in same season

Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
