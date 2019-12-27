Global  

NY Times Square confetti preview a success

NY Times Square confetti preview a success

NY Times Square confetti preview a success

Multicolored confetti rained down on New York's Times Square on Sunday (December 29)
NY Times Square confetti preview a success

Partygoers got a taste of the confetti rain at New York's Times Square on Sunday (December 29) as part of the annual test run before the big New Year's Eve party.

"We want to make sure it spins, dances and coats the city with the celebration that's about to come - getting ready to ring in 2020," said Jeremy Tucker, the chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, the event's presenting sponsor.

As the crystal ball drops at midnight on New Year's Eve, 3,000 pounds (1.5 tons) of confetti will be released.




