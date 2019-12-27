Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

49ers Clinch NFC West With Dramatic Win Over Seahawks

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:39s - Published < > Embed
49ers Clinch NFC West With Dramatic Win Over Seahawks

49ers Clinch NFC West With Dramatic Win Over Seahawks

Team coverage of the big 49ers win Sunday night.

The team beat the Seattle Seahawks--at home!--to clinch the NFC West championship and a first-round playoff bye.

Joe Vazquez and Dennis O'Donnell report.

(12-29-2019)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cousin Sal likes the 49ers to wrap up the NFC West and beat the Seahawks on Sunday

Cousin Sal likes the 49ers to wrap up the NFC West and beat the Seahawks on SundayHear why Cousin Sal expects the San Francisco 49ers to come away with a win in Seattle on Sunday...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.