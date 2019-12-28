Global  

Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport

Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport

Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport

The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team was aboard an airplane that had reported having engine trouble and made a safe emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday evening.
