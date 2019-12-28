Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:45s - Published Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team was aboard an airplane that had reported having engine trouble and made a safe emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday evening.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ginny Mangum RT @love4thegameAK: Mssage to 'Kansas'?? Pompeo?? The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team was aboard an airplane that had reported having engi… 29 minutes ago Brad Choat RT @ABC: Plane carrying Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team forced to make emergency landing after one of its engines failed 20 minutes i… 30 minutes ago