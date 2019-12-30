Global  

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that &quot;additional actions&quot; may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests.

Ryan Brooks reports.
