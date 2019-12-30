U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this