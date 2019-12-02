Global  

Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer

Democratic Representative John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement, said on Sunday he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Ryan Brooks reports.
