Guardian Angels patrol Jewish neighbourhoods after anti-semitic machete attack in NYC

Guardian Angels patrol Jewish neighbourhoods after anti-semitic machete attack in NYC

Guardian Angels patrol Jewish neighbourhoods after anti-semitic machete attack in NYC

New York City's Guardian Angels have been seen patrolling in Crown Heights after an anti-semitic machete attack left 5 injured in Monsey on Saturday.
Guardian Angels patrol Jewish neighbourhoods after anti-semitic machete attack in NYC

New York City's Guardian Angels have been seen patrolling in Crown Heights after an anti-semitic machete attack left 5 injured in Monsey on Saturday.

Footage from Sunday (December 29) shows the group in their famous red coats and berets.




