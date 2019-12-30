Global  

Irish PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra

Irish PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra | OneIndia News

Irish PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra | OneIndia News

Irish PM Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village on the Indian Konkan coast on December 29.

Varadkar's father, Ashok Varadkar was a doctor hailing from Varad and moved to the UK in the 1960s for work.

This was his first visit to the village of Varad around 500 km from Mumbai after he became PM in June 2017.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village in India. Varadkar's ancestral village is situated in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. The Irish PM was accompanied by his family.

Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral village in Maharashtra Sindhudurg

