Irish PM Leo Varadkar visits ancestral village in Maharashtra | OneIndia News

Irish PM Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village on the Indian Konkan coast on December 29.

Varadkar's father, Ashok Varadkar was a doctor hailing from Varad and moved to the UK in the 1960s for work.

This was his first visit to the village of Varad around 500 km from Mumbai after he became PM in June 2017.