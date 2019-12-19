Charlize Theron Conflicted: Playing Megyn Kelly In 'Bombshell'

Charlize Theron portrays former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell." In an interview with NPR's Terry Gross, Theron shared that she was initially conflicted to play Kelly in the movie.

"We have different, I think, points of view on a lot of issues.

And she has definitely said things in the past that I've had issue with, that I took issue with.

But the focus really was to tell the story of these women at Fox," Theron said.

