‘My hero’: Abhishek hails father Amitabh Bachchan for receiving Dadasaheb Phalke award

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Abhishek praised father Amitabh Bachchan for receiving Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Abhishek shared a congratulatory post for his father on Instagram.

He wrote: ‘My inspiration, My hero.

Congratulations Pa on the Dadasaheb Phalke award.’
