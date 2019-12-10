Cape Town refugees turn on leader after dispute about church service

Refugees living in the Methodist Church in Cape Town, South Africa turned against one of the leaders on Sunday (December 29) after a dispute about a church service.

Police were called out to manage the situation on Sunday night after refugees demanded that JP Balous leave the church.

The refugees also accuse JP Balous of profiting from their crisis through his NGO as well as misleading them through false promises.

The refugees have been at the church since the end of October in fear of xenophobic attacks.

Footage filmed on Sunday (December 29) shows a man being violently assaulted by some members of the crowd, for allegedly being in a vehicle that contained dangerous weapons such as machetes.