Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Australians save animals as fires rage

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Australians save animals as fires rage

Australians save animals as fires rage

Wildlife animals fought for their lives as residents urged to evacuate.

Olivia Chan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australians save animals as fires rage




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dal2077

David Longhofer RT @ReutersTV: Australians save animals as fires rage https://t.co/3GdWRQqLfn https://t.co/6GRsibrXXP 23 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Australians save animals as fires rage https://t.co/3GdWRQqLfn https://t.co/6GRsibrXXP 52 minutes ago

CKorki

💧KORKI 🐯🏆🐯 @DenaLang1 It’s bad & @ScottMorrisonMP Prime Minister (in name only) refuses to acknowledge the extent of the fires… https://t.co/JVGfib14xH 2 days ago

TC1776

Infidella RT @feebateman: A firey & his mates who were trying to save homes in the #CudleeCreek fires, paused to rescue several koalas. #Heroes 🙏 📷 s… 3 days ago

Bron1954

Eleanor AbernathyⓋ AUSTRALIANS! The fires will see more casualties. The greatest gift you can give to help is a blood donation to help… https://t.co/uXrOC8j1Ad 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.