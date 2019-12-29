Global  

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Thousands of residents and tourists have been told to leave the East Gippsland region in the Australian state of Victoria as scorching temperatures fan bushfires.A total fire ban is in place across the state, and five emergency warnings have been issued in East Gippsland.
