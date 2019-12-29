Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap

Kyiv [Ukraine], Dec 29 (ANI): The Ukrainian government has completed a prisoner swap with pro-Russian...

Bushie "Prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists is now complete" https://t.co/aefmSokS82 3 hours ago

B-word Countdown 🇵🇷 Prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists is now complete https://t.co/9rTbGXyI6w 2 hours ago

Tomy Prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists is now complete https://t.co/R1E7M6kcVf 1 hour ago

Suz4Justice⚖️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @Bluepopcorn8 : "Prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists is now complete" https://t.co/USzW423Hqh 35 minutes ago