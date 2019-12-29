Global  

Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap

Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap

Ukraine, pro-Russia separatists complete prisoner swap

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists finish controversial exchange of 200 prisoners.
Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists complete prisoner swap: Presidential office

Kyiv [Ukraine], Dec 29 (ANI): The Ukrainian government has completed a prisoner swap with pro-Russian...
Ukraine completes all-for-all prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine completed a full prisoner...
Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists [Video]Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict. David Doyle reports.

Prisoner swap begins between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists [Video]Prisoner swap begins between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists

Prisoner swap begins between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists

