

Tweets about this Aminu Sambo RT @France24_en: ▶️ Prisoner swap deal seen as 'real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system' https://t.co/FYVvzRfH1x https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Prisoner swap deal seen as 'real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system' https://t.co/xdPZITd6CY https://t.co/XYYFmCbSHW 22 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Prisoner swap deal seen as 'real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system' https://t.co/t5LBcjhWJM https://t.co/28ArkEAlQa 22 minutes ago /r/worldnews Prisoner swap deal seen as 'real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system' https://t.co/DZYp8V2t9c 29 minutes ago Global Issues Web France 24: Prisoner swap deal seen as ‘real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system’ https://t.co/zeFQr1YWm2 42 minutes ago FRANCE 24 English ▶️ Prisoner swap deal seen as 'real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system' https://t.co/FYVvzRfH1x https://t.co/yED09M1N8s 46 minutes ago FRANCE 24 – Europe Prisoner swap deal seen as 'real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system' https://t.co/TNQOkUjm80 https://t.co/9qPpv9p71B 50 minutes ago FRANCE 24 – Europe Prisoner swap deal seen as 'real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system' https://t.co/sNgTj7AmMt https://t.co/MNTTOu0RWx 58 minutes ago