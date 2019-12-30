Global  

Koala Cools off on Hot Summer Day

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Cobram, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "Despite people’s best intentions, allowing a koala to drink from a bottle or hose actually causes koalas to develop pneumonia which can be fatal.

The safest way to give a koala a drink is to place a container on the ground or to pierce the lid of a bottle and spray water around it, allowing it to drink safely without inhaling any water."
