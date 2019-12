Teamwork Helps Navigate Super Slippery Driveway

Occurred on December 27, 2019 / Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, Quebec, Canada Info from Licensor: "My two very skilled teens, daughter Rosalie, who is 17 and an AAA semi-pro soccer keeper and my 18-year-old Nicholas, also semi-pro hockey player for Quebec Major Junior Hockey League trying to climb our driveway after freezing rain.

Both very skilled athletes looked less than skilled.

My son resorted to shoving her up the driveway while she used her Kate Spade purse to pull him up."