British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus.

The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday.

She claimed she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17 before making a retraction statement 10 days later.
