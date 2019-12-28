Biden Clarifies Stance On Testifying For Trump's Impeachment Trial

Joe Biden said in an interview he would not comply with a Senate subpoena for the impeachment trial.

According to Reuters, Biden said it would be a tactic by President Donald Trump to distract from his wrongdoing.

Yet he recently clarified his remarks after receiving backlash for not wanting to cooperate.

The U.S. Democratic presidential contender said he has “always complied with a lawful order.” He said there isn’t “any legal basis for Republican subpoenas” for his testimony in the trial.