Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russia's floating nuclear power plant now produces electricity

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Russia's floating nuclear power plant now produces electricity

Russia's floating nuclear power plant now produces electricity

PEVEK, RUSSIA — The floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov has been connected to the electricity grid and successfully produced power for the first time in the Russian town of Pevek.

Back in August, the vessel had set out on a three-week journey from the port of Murmansk, as reported by the Associated Press.

As it is not self-propelled, the floating power unit was towed by a fleet of tugboats to the Russian town when it arrived on September 14.

The vessel is 144 meters long and 30 meters wide, according to a news release from Rosatom, the company that designed the floating plant.

The Akademik Lomonosov is equipped with two reactor systems, each with a 35-megawatt capacity.

The reactors produce steam for a turbine that will then generate electricity.

The vessel is designed to provide energy to port cities and offshore gas and oil-extracting platforms. It is capable of producing enough to power a city of 100,000 inhabitants.

Rosatom claims that the floating nuclear plant is designed with a great margin of safety that exceeds all possible threats, which makes nuclear reactors "invincible" against tsunamis and other natural disasters.

The Associated Press points out environmentalists have criticized the floating nuclear plant as "inherently dangerous" adding that it threatens the clean Arctic region.

But Russia has dismissed these concerns, insisting that a floating nuclear power plant is completely safe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia’s “Chernobyl On Ice” Gets A Major Lifeline

Last week Russia made history by flipping the power switch on the “Akademik Lomonosov,” a...
OilPrice.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

menshoodies

Adam G Russian state nuclear company, Rosatom, has completed the first commercial floating nuclear plant and has successfu… https://t.co/BykL92WeK2 5 hours ago

stephenbottomly

Stephen Right now #Russia has a nuclear power plant floating in the Arctic Ocean. https://t.co/PPwNe62E5O 7 hours ago

Pradeepbhanot2

Pradeep Bhanot Russia's floating nuclear power plant starts generating electricity https://t.co/d1SJxhLhUs 9 hours ago

Chrissy7012111

CrusaderChrissy Russia's Floating Nuclear Power Plant Began Generating Electricity https://t.co/xVBwkr1LnH 20 hours ago

xsited

xsited RT @xsited: Towing a floating nuclear plant from St. Petersburg, east across the Arctic Sea, to the town of Pevek in Russia, to power oil a… 1 day ago

pmjamilla

Philip Jamilla Also, floating the unlikely possibility of nuclear bombs coming from China and Russia is baseless fearmongering. Ch… https://t.co/fv1dsqGv48 1 day ago

ned2au

Ned Blagojevic @MaxMaximilan @chrispydog nor sure how to answer deplorable, but Russian floating NPP currently use in Siberia is b… https://t.co/aBmpXb5Stb 2 days ago

dstaples

David Staples @ian_doktor @edmontonjournal Russia has them. Even a floating one. The fastest rollout of carbon-free, emission-r… https://t.co/Rratq0SG5l 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russia's floating nuclear power plant starts generating electricity [Video]Russia's floating nuclear power plant starts generating electricity

The floating nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov has been connected to an electricity grid and successfully produced power for the first time in the Russian town of Pevek.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:01Published

Ironbridge Power Station Demolition [Video]Ironbridge Power Station Demolition

Occurred on December 6, 2019 / Ironbridge, Shropshire, England Info from Licensor: "On 6th December 2019 work began on the demolition of Ironbridge power station starting with the destruction of its..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 06:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.