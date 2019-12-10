Global  

What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots

What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots

What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots

Don't worry, Juventus and Portugal fans!

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he plans to become a movie star after retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he plans to become a movie star after retirementJuventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has outlined his ambitions to become a Hollywood actor once he...
