What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots Don't worry, Juventus and Portugal fans! Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Cristiano Ronaldo admits he plans to become a movie star after retirement Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has outlined his ambitions to become a Hollywood actor once he...

Daily Star - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page What Cristiano Ronaldo Plans On Doing When He Hangs Up His Boots: https://t.co/sTKGyj3EMn #Dubai 1 week ago