Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet and 36 ministers were administered oath by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.
CM Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray who won polls from Worli constituency was also sworn in as a minister.
