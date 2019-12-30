NY Synagogue Attack: Who Is Grafton Thomas? 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:42s - Published NY Synagogue Attack: Who Is Grafton Thomas? This morning, we'll be hearing about new security measures being put in place to protect Rockland County's Jewish community, and we're also learning more about the man under arrest for the stabbings. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

