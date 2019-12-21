Global  

Protests over citizenship law continue in the Indian capital

Protests against India's new citizenship law continued in New Delhi on Sunday (December 29).
Protests against India's new citizenship law continued in New Delhi on Sunday (December 29).

The protesters carried signs reading "Please don't divide us" and chanted "Inquilab Zindabad" a slogan which translates to "Long live the revolution".



