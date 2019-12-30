China jails 'gene-editing' scientist 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published China jails 'gene-editing' scientist A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world's first 'gene-edited' babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources China jails scientist who gene-edited babies A Chinese court on Monday sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world's first gene-edited...

Japan Today - Published 5 hours ago Also reported by • News24







You Might Like

Tweets about this