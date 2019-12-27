Global  

NYE Ball Test In Times Square

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
NYE Ball Test In Times Square

NYE Ball Test In Times Square

Today the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve ball will be getting ready for tomorrow night's big celebration.
