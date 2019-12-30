DOB Hearing On Deadly Facade Collapse 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published DOB Hearing On Deadly Facade Collapse The New York City Department of Buildings will hold a public hearing today on a proposal to revise the rules for facade inspections in the city. 0

