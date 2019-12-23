Global  

Minimum Wage Going Up In 2020

Nearly half of all states in the U.S. will ring in the new year with a minimum wage hike.
Washington, 23 other states will get minimum wage hikes in 2020

Washington and 23 other states will raise minimum wage levels in  2020, some with wage hikes of...
United States: New Year, New Minimum Rates: State-By-State Minimum Wage Updates For 2020 - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

In 2020, a number of states' minimum wage rates will increase. The following chart lists the states'...
AmirNoir

AmirNoir RT @JordanChariton: #YangGang will defend @AndrewYang’s flip flopping on #MedicareForAll just like they defend his Republican talking point… 13 minutes ago

economy_gig

gig economy Corruption RT @CaliforniaLabor: The new laws are about “job quality — what it means to work in a just workplace,” said CA Labor Secretary @JulieSuCA.… 23 minutes ago

epluribus2016

Andrew Murphy @JoeBiden Read about what’s happening in Seattle Joe Joe. $15 is not sustainable for small businesses- they’re not… https://t.co/BjZ3VTRKDe 27 minutes ago

gilbertmpadilla

Gilbert Padilla Good: Minimum wage going up. Bad: Still not enough $$$ to make a decent living. American Dream? 33 minutes ago

BigG_creative

Graham P. Ryan Never thought I'd say this, but I've given up looking for a #GraphicDesign day job in the #northeast. What's about… https://t.co/f1ULK1Wkwg 1 hour ago

CoppersGuy

Bill RT @StephenSpeaksUp: @GenZConservati1 I totally agree. Raising the minimum wage would have serious consequences with businesses cutting… 2 hours ago

everthingiown

Ryan Jacobs I’m so jealous of people that are able to come up with cute insta caption for selfies,,, my favorite lyric rn is “t… https://t.co/cAXInVIZC2 2 hours ago

Tat_Loo

Tat Loo @Jackalblog hey Jackal how is first home ownership going? Fool. Landlords thank Labour for their minimum wage incre… https://t.co/SFTwjfV7j5 2 hours ago


MINIMUM WAGE HIKE [Video]MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

California minimum wage to go up, local businesses react [Video]California minimum wage to go up, local businesses react

Beginning Jan. 1, the minimum wage in the state of California will be going up.

