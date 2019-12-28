Global  

Biden Clarifies On Whether Or Not He Would Answer Impeachment Subpoena

Former VP Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate frontrunner, who is connected to the impeachment saga because of actions of quid pro quo being outed for his son Hunter&apos;s actions in Ukraine, initially said he wouldn&apos;t comply because it would take attention away from Trump and possibly play a role in letting him off the hook.

