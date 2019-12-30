Global  

Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest

Lily Tomlin was apparently arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C.?She became the latest celebrity to be taken into custody for participating in her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda’s weekly Fire Drill Friday climate change rallies.
