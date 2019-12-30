Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest Lily Tomlin was apparently arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C.?She became the latest celebrity to be taken into custody for participating in her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda’s weekly Fire Drill Friday climate change rallies. 0

Tweets about this 🏖beachbirds🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @JoshuaPotash: Lily Tomlin was just arrested. For protesting to save our climate with Jane Fonda in DC. https://t.co/aLjPBZfqaz 20 hours ago @knotts09 #CK Lily Tomlin Is Latest Celebrity Arrested at Jane Fonda's Weekly Protest https://t.co/MFMQNHokfp 1 day ago Kristen P @vulture That’s 3/4 of the lead actors of Grace and Frankie getting arrested for protesting: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomli… https://t.co/ZOIyiUE09w 3 days ago graci jane fonda if you're reading this i know you're probably busy getting arrested every week but you better find a way… https://t.co/We8RhQyQQ5 4 days ago David Bowser Lily Tomlin Arrested At D.C. Climate Protest Led By ‘Grace & Frankie’ Co-Star Jane Fonda https://t.co/u1Ovz422vG Give her the Death Penalty. 4 days ago Torey🐨 RT @CleanAirMoms: Lily Tomlin arrested in D.C. during climate change protest led by costar Jane Fonda #firedrillfriday https://t.co/maWwxc… 4 days ago TaW-ThiaT🥰 RT @EW: Lily Tomlin arrested in D.C. during climate change protest led by costar Jane Fonda https://t.co/q8EPJzEsXi 5 days ago justwayhaught RT @autostraddle: Pop Culture Fix: More Captain Marvel girlfriend rumors, 90 Day Fiance gets its first gay couple, Lily Tomlin gets arreste… 5 days ago