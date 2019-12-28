Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Henry Cavill turned to gaming to escape the public eye

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Henry Cavill turned to gaming to escape the public eyeHenry Cavill is apparently an avid gamer when he's not on a film set.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Henry Cavill Escapes the Public Eye in an Unexpected Way

Henry Cavill spends his free time in a unexpected way! The 36-year-old actor recently explained that...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.