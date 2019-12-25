American firefighter paramedic proposes in Santa Claus costume now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:20s - Published American firefighter paramedic proposes in Santa Claus costume She said yes! Firefighter paramedic dressed as Santa Claus asks his girlfriend to marry him 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend American firefighter paramedic proposes in Santa Claus costume SHOWS: ALABASTER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 24, 2019) (ALABASTER FIRE DEPARTMENT - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ALABASTER FIRE DEPARTMENT) 1. SANTA CLAUS KNEELING IN FRONT OF WOMAN, PROPOSING, GETTING ACCEPTED STORY: Mallory Smith accepted Mitchell Keener's proposal after Keener, a firefighter paramedic of Alabaster Fire Department, asked her to marry him in a costume of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve (December 24) in Alabaster, Alabama, United States. (Production: Pola Grzanka)





