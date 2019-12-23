Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Robert Pattinson felt a deep connection to Batman role

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Robert Pattinson felt a deep connection to Batman role

Robert Pattinson felt a deep connection to Batman role

Robert Pattinson apparently went all out to land the title role in Matt Reeves’ new blockbuster ‘The Batman’, because he felt an odd connection to the Caped Crusader.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Robert Pattinson Reveals His X-Rated Career Plan if 'The Batman' Doesn't Meet Expectations

Robert Pattison has a back-up plan! The 33-year-old Twilight star opened up about his career in an...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Lighthouse - Extrait du film avec Robert Pattinson et Willem Dafoe - Voilà que tu pleures [Video]The Lighthouse - Extrait du film avec Robert Pattinson et Willem Dafoe - Voilà que tu pleures

The Lighthouse - Extrait du film avec Robert Pattinson et Willem Dafoe - Voilà que tu pleures Dans cet extrait du film The Lighthouse, Thomas (Willem Dafoe) pousse Ephraim (Robert Pattinson) à..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:50Published

Robert Pattinson retched in puddles before 'The Lighthouse' scenes [Video]Robert Pattinson retched in puddles before 'The Lighthouse' scenes

Robert Pattinson has confessed that he drank mud from puddles before filming scenes for The Lighthouse so he would retch and discover his acting chops.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.