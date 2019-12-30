Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

BBNU LTD RT @fmtoday: Court finds 19 year-old British teen guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men. #FMTNews #London… 45 minutes ago

Free Malaysia Today Court finds 19 year-old British teen guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men.… https://t.co/8v5VV3WHCJ 52 minutes ago

LittleLady RT @TruthHammer888: Why is Jussie Smollet still walking free? British woman, 19, could face prison after Cyprus court finds her guilty of… 4 hours ago

Barking Mad-GE Hodge RT @expressionessd1: Ladies, give Cyprus a cross off your holiday destinations. Cyprus court finds British teenager, 19, guilty of lying a… 7 hours ago

Lexi Bardot @JeanHatchet Cause she made up the story. https://t.co/yY6Fi6oO8k British woman, 19, could face prison after Cypr… https://t.co/gyt17d9Twr 7 hours ago

Lexi Bardot @BlancheMedia @sulei1 Cause she made up the story. https://t.co/yY6Fi6oO8k British woman, 19, could face prison a… https://t.co/dTfTK9DvKf 7 hours ago

Hamid Munir RT @Reuters: A British woman has been convicted of public mischief after she said she was sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers at a Cypr… 14 hours ago