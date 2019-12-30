Global  

Eagles To Host Seattle Seahawks In NFC Wildcard Game Sunday

Eagles To Host Seattle Seahawks In NFC Wildcard Game SundayTickets go on sale on Monday at 12 p.m. through Ticketmaster.
49ers Clinch NFC West With Dramatic Win Over Seahawks [Video]49ers Clinch NFC West With Dramatic Win Over Seahawks

Team coverage of the big 49ers win Sunday night. The team beat the Seattle Seahawks--at home!--to clinch the NFC West championship and a first-round playoff bye. Joe Vazquez and Dennis O'Donnell..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:39Published

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Breaks Down NFC East-Clinching Win Over Giants [Video]Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Breaks Down NFC East-Clinching Win Over Giants

The Birds will host a playoff game next weekend.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 08:30Published

