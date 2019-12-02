Global  

Sara Ali Khan's 'Mommy No 1' post for Amrita Singh

Actress Sara Ali Khan has penned an emotional poem for her mother Amrita Singh, and said that she is her "anchor, inspiration and the magician that takes away all tension".
'Are you mommy or a reflection?': Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt post for Amrita Singh

Sara who was busy shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, recently wrapped up a schedule and...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Sify


Sara Ali Khan showers love on mother Amrita Singh, says 'mommy is best in every dimension'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a complete Mumma's girl and there's no two way about it. The young...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-Day



