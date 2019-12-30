Global  

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis
Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of...
Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of false gang-rape claim

Woman had claimed she was gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists in a holiday resort earlier this...
jamg3916

jane RT @expressionessd1: Ladies, give Cyprus a cross off your holiday destinations. Cyprus court finds British teenager, 19, guilty of lying a… 2 minutes ago

kabalissima

Boleslaw Bierut Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of falsely accusing Israelis of gang rape - Israel National News https://t.co/awYskB5RxY 2 minutes ago

aioglobalnews

Aioglobalnews British woman, 19, could face prison after Cyprus court finds her guilty of lying about gang rape… https://t.co/IT7HFrR63a 3 minutes ago

UPI

UPI.com Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of making false gang-rape claim https://t.co/gfFRiIugzY 4 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews British woman, 19, could face prison after Cyprus court finds her guilty of lying about gang rape… https://t.co/MjWyP1XzTp 5 minutes ago

VenetoAlessio

Alessio Veneto The @sciencespo students fabricating similar #FakeRapes deserve a similar treatment https://t.co/4wLxRk357Q 7 minutes ago

sam_magik

Sam 🌹 xxx RT @kohima44terry: It sounds like the Coppers did a job on her and so did the prosecution ? The pathologist stated she has all the signs of… 11 minutes ago

wallyandwill

Wally And Will RT @Reuters: A Cyprus court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago https://t.co/eqxr… 11 minutes ago


Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying [Video]Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape [Video]British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus. The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on..

