Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published To use the messaging app, you must now also create a Facebook account. To use the messaging app, you must now also create a Facebook account.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook Messenger Won't Let You Sign Up With a Phone Number Anymore Facebook Messenger will no longer allow new users to sign up using their mobile phone number. Users...

WorldNews - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Mo Hall RT @GlobalGrind: Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number https://t.co/nOLjR5naih 2 days ago Global Grind Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number https://t.co/nOLjR5naih 3 days ago