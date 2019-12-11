Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Rain will slowly turn over to snow today as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s.

The wind will be picking up and many of us will see 1-3" by the end of the day.

Snowfall will begin to taper off as the evening wears on.

The evening commute will be the most impacted by the snowfall.

It's looking like totals from the whole event will be around 3-6 inches, with 6-9" possible to the north and west.

If we hold on to this rain a little longer, we'll end up on the lower end of these totals.

Not only that, with the mild ground, it may be melting from underneath.

The sun slowly returns Tuesday with highs in the upper-20s.

Sunshine will welcome us for the start of the new year with highs in the lower-30s.

40s are back on Thursday and Friday.