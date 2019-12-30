Global  

Latest On Synagogue Stabbing Investigation

Latest On Synagogue Stabbing Investigation

Latest On Synagogue Stabbing Investigation

Rockland County officials are calling for new security measures to keep the Jewish community safe following Saturday’s synagogue stabbing that injured five people in Monsey.

CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest on the investigation.
NY Synagogue Attack: New Security Plans [Video]NY Synagogue Attack: New Security Plans

Rockland County officials are calling for new security measures to keep the Jewish community safe following Saturday’s synagogue stabbing that injured five people in Monsey. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published

NY Synagogue Attack: Motive Remains Unclear [Video]NY Synagogue Attack: Motive Remains Unclear

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from Rockland County, where five people were stabbed during Chanukah services in Monsey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published

