Ice storm continues Monday for parts of Ontario, dangerous travel, power outage risk



Recent related videos from verified sources Essential video for highway travel across Ontario, find out most dangerous routes Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton Credit: Pelmorex Media Duration: 01:50Published 15 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast A flood watch is in effect for most of the NBC26 viewing area. A winter weather advisory is in effect for some parts of the Northwoods. A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for most lakeshore.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:52Published 1 day ago